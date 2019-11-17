Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2,085,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.