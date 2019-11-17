Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,511 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Masco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,673 shares of company stock worth $7,431,044. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.