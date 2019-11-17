TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

TOPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 935,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,682. TOP SHIPS has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.