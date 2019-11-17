TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
TOPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 935,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,682. TOP SHIPS has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
TOP SHIPS Company Profile
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.
