TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TIM Participacoes to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE TSU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. 1,010,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

