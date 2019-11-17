Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Buys $70,000.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert P. Tamburrino purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $288,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TDW opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.03. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after buying an additional 431,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

