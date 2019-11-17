Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Buys $70,000.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert P. Tamburrino purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $288,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TDW opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.03. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.