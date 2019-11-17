ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.75 ($17.16).

Shares of TKA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €13.21 ($15.35). 1,690,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.08. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

