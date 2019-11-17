Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,502.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $39,644.00 and approximately $58,502.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00696132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

