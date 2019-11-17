Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $306.35

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.35 and last traded at $306.13, with a volume of 736038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.