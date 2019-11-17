Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 87.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

TXT stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.