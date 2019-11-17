Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 37,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,458 shares of company stock valued at $26,551,973. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $352.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.58. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

