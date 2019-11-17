Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.04 million during the quarter.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

