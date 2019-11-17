TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 635,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TCF Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

