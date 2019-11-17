Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Trading Down 5.1%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 1,197,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 292,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Eli Baker bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 96,584 shares of company stock worth $601,509 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

