T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.03

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.03 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 11022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

