Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,650 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 138.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth $1,502,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXN. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of PC Connection from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.