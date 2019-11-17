Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,870 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

