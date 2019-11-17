Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 3,895 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 183.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 56.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NHC opened at $84.70 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,114 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

