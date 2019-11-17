Systematic Financial Management LP Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $766,556.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $398,695 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

