Systematic Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 59,230 Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial began coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Celestica Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $999.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

