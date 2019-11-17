SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1,804.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after buying an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 334.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,851,000 after buying an additional 1,359,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1,060.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,029,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after buying an additional 936,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.61. 3,531,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,696. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Bank of America increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SYSCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

