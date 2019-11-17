Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYRS. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 475,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,191. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

