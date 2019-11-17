Svb Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($13.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($13.60). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.50. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,953,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,832,000 after acquiring an additional 598,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

