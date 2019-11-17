sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $773.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00011558 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $773.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00235837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.01444942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00142406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,316,934 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

