Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 26,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.32. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $82,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

