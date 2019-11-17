Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Shares of SURF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 26,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.32. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $82,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.
