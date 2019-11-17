Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.08

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $21.55. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 139,739 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

