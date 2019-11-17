SunTrust Banks Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Hold

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,135,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 121,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

