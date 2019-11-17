SunTrust Banks Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Hold

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.
CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,135,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 121,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
