SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher bought 19,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,726.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 40,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,595.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,717.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 304,832 shares of company stock worth $710,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 1,193,708 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 508,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,958. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

