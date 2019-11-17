Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

SNSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

