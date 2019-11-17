Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

