Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 545,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 208,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,922. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

