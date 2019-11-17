Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €79.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.06 ($89.60).

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €72.20 ($83.95). The stock had a trading volume of 79,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -508.45. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 12-month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is €71.47 and its 200-day moving average is €66.81.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

