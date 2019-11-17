Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 36800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

