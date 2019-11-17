STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.90 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.