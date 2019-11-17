Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on A. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.08.

A traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,046. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

