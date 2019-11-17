Steven Hochberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SLRC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.83.
Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. Analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solar Capital Company Profile
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
