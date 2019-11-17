Steven Hochberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLRC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. Analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

