Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 189,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 92,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

