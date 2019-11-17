Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 663,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at $2,203,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at $5,504,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.