State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $458,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

