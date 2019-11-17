State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $381,000 Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BRP were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

DOOO opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. BRP Inc has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

