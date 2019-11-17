State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $371,000 Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trueblue by 818.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 328.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trueblue by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Trueblue stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.64. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.