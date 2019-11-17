State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,356 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of DSP Group worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DSP Group by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

