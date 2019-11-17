State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,369 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $697.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.64.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

