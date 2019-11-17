STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $35.66 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00012959 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OKCoin and Tokens.net. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $815,036.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKCoin, DDEX, Tokens.net, DSX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

