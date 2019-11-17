Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 461,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $888.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 178,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

