Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 427,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 405.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

