Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
Stamps.com stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 427,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.
Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.