Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344. Spi Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SPI shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spi Energy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spi Energy in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spi Energy in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.