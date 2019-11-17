SpeedCash (SCS) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. SpeedCash has a market cap of $9,432.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

