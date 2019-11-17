Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives $59.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $5,703,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.