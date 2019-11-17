Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives $59.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.01.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
NYSE LUV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $5,703,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
