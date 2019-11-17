Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Short Interest Update

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $126,663 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $381.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

