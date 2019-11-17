SONM Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. SONM has a market cap of $5.73 million and $246,597.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SONM

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.io . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, COSS, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

